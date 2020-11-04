The Jackson County Judicial Center has posted a notice on their door that the facility will be closed for the remainder of this week (November 04 - Nov 7) except for emergencies only.
According to Circuit Court Clerk Doris Ward two security guards have tested positive for COVID-19. Other tests are still pending.
If there is an Emergency (for example, EPO, Juvenile Petition, Mental Health, Emergency Guardianship) call (606) 287-7783
The facility plans on reopening on Monday, November 09th, 2020.
Court fines, bonds, etc must be paid by phone (606) 287-7783 or by mail:
Jackson County Circuit Clerk
P.O. Box 84
McKee, KY 40447
