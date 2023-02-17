Tyner Elementary hosted the 2023 Governor’s Cup District Academic Competition last Saturday.
McKee Elementary had an outstanding performance. The Bulldogs brought home FIRST PLACE in every area, with numerous places in each area, as well as overall champions!! The Bulldogs Social Media page reported, “Congratulations to our outstanding students and their fantastic coach Mrs. Lindsey Wilson. We are extremely proud of each of you, and can’t wait to see you excel at the upcoming regional competition.”
As a school the McKee Elementary Bulldogs were 1st Place Overall Champions, and won 1st Place Quick Recall. Several McKee Bulldogs excelled individually as well. In Math, Patrick S. won 1st Place, Zander G. won 3rd Place and Andy S. won 5th Place. In Science, Carson B won 1st Place, and Aiden I. won 5th Place. In Social Studies, Carson B. won 1st Place, Kylie R. won 2nd Place, and Patrick S. won 4th Place. In Arts & Humanities, Paisley B. won 1st Place, and Lorelai H. won 2nd Place. In Language Arts, Lily Kate M. won 1stPlace, Kylie R. won 2nd Place, and Paisley B. won 3rd Place. In Composition, Paisley B. won 1st place, and Lily Kate M. won 3rd Place.
The other two Jackson County Elementary schools put forward impressive performances as well! Tyner Elementary students placed in 11 different positions and the Cardinals walked away as Governor’s Cup Quick Recall Runners Up, and Overall Runners Up. Tyner also won best Sportsmanship, that was voted by all teams. Tyner’s Academic Team is made up of third through fifth grade students. In Math, Darrik Gabbard earned 4th Place. In Science, Jokr Jackson earned 2nd Place, and Dawson Wagers earned 4th place. In Social Studies, Hunter Gray earned 5th place. In Language Arts, Sofia Martinez earned 4th place, while Hannah Gabbard earned 5th place. In Art and Humanities, Raegan Lakes earned 3rd place, while Gracelyn Spurlock earned 4th place. In Composition, Gracelyn Spurlock earned 2nd place, Sofia Martinez earned 4th place, while Jaxon Coffey earned 5th place.
The Cardinals’ Social Media page reported, “We congratulate all participants and are extremely proud of our SOARing cardinals, and Coach Danyelle Bowling. We will move on to Regionals!!!”
Several Sand Gap Elementary students placed in various subjects and the Tiger’s Quick Recall team put up a great effort! In Math, Kaden Baker earned 2nd Place. In Science, Jayce Dozier earned 3rd Place. In Social Studies, Jonah Sandlin earned 3rd Place. In Arts and Humanities, Lexi Hurt earned 5th Place.
The Tiger’s Social Media page reported, “Congratulations to our Academic Team on a terrific showing in the 2023 District Governor’s Cup Competition! Thank you to each of our team members for all of their hard work and thank you to Mrs. Amanda Peters for coaching our Tigers this season! A HUGE shout out also goes out to Mrs. Jessica Baker for all of her help and support this season! Great job, Tigers!”
Next up will be the Regional Governor’s Cup for all those students that qualified.
