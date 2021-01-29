Principal Melanie Philpot announced on social media on January 29, 2021 that Tyner Elementary has received a confirmed report that an individual(s) who attends or works at the school has tested positive for COVID-19.
For anyone who has a positive COVID-19 test or exposure, notification will be given to the local health department, who will do contact tracing with the assistance of the school. Unless you are contacted by the local health department or by the school district, children who attemnd the school should be considered safe to return to school.
The individual(s) that tested positive for COVID-19 must follow CDC guidelines before re-entry to the school:
1) At least ten (10) days have passed since symptom onset and
2) At least twenty-four (24) hours have passed since resolution of a fever without the use of medications and
3) Other symptoms have improved. Couigh will refer to a new uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing.
4) The school will not require written confirmation of a negative COVID-19 test from a medical provider for return to school or work. Although a negative COVID-19 test is not required to return to school or work, the school does recommend that you have a negative COVID-19 test before returning.
In the event of an exposure confirmed by the local health department , students/employees will have an isolation period of fourteen (14) days before re-entry.
If you have any questions, please contact the school at (606) 364-5105
