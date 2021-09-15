Tyner Elementary Principal Mealnie Philpot announced on social media this afternoon:
"Our school has received a confirmed report that an individual(s) who attends or works at our school has tested positive for COVID-19. For anyone who has a positive COVID-19 test or exposure, notification will be given to the local health department, who will do contact tracing with our assistance. Unless you are contacted by the local health department or by our school district, your child is safe to return to school. Due to a positive COVID-19ncase in our school, the individual(s) will follow the CDC guidelines before re-entry:
1) At least ten (10) days have passed since symptom onset and
2) At least twenty-four (24) hours have passed since resolution of a fever without the use of medications and
3) Other symptoms have improved. Cough will refer to a new uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty in breathing.
4) We will not require written confirmation of a negative COVID-19 test from a medical provider for return to work or school. Although a negative COVID-19 test is not required to return to school or work, we do recommend that you have a negative COVID-19 test before returning.
In the event of an exposure confirmed by the local health department, students/employees will have an isolation period for fourteen (14) days before re-entry.
If you have any questions please contact the Tyner Elementary School at 606-364-5105
