Tyra Brumback was born March 2, 1929 in Jackson County and departed this life peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 91. He was the son of the late H.L. Brumback and Mary (Lainhart) Brumback.
Tyra is survived by his loving wife, Jaqueline “Jackie” Brumback and by two children, Randy Brumback (Jenifer) of Gray Hawk and Vicki Brumback of Oak Ridge, TN. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Tausha Hughes, Miranda Parker, Nick Brumback, Nathan Brumback, Tyrah Brumback and Jessie Brumback and by six great grandchildren, Hunter Parker, Hailee Parker, Heidi Brumback, Hawkins Hughes, Scarlett Brumback and Anderson Rose Hughes. He is also survived by a sister, Nannie Hollon of Missouri.
In addition to his parents, Tyra was also preceded in death by the following siblings, Earl Brumback Sr., Marshall Brumback, John Brumback, Hallie Combs, Edna Manleyl, Leckie Gaines and Jewell Smith.
Tyra was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War and was a member of the Gray Hawk Baptist Church.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Ronald Rose and Bro. Shawn Madden officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandlin Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jodie, Josh, Justin & Troy Joe Madden, Jimmy, Nick, Nathan & Earl Brumback Jr. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
