During a Thursday virtual press conference, Dr. Ashley Montgomery-Yates, UK HealthCare chief medical officer for inpatient and emergency services, said they currently had 118 patients with COVID, more than they’ve ever had. “This isn’t a tiny surge, this is more patients in the hospital than we had even last winter, before we had a vaccine.”
Of the 118, she said only 11 had been vaccinated, noting, “Vaccinated people are getting COVID and becoming positive, having flu-like symptoms, but very few of them are requiring hospitalization. We again say to you, please get vaccinated, let’s do our part.”
Dr. Montgomery-Yates said they are also seeing an increase in patients at UK’s Kentucky Children’s Hospital. Some COVID, some non-COVID, but other things you can pass by not wearing a mask like RSV, all those numbers are up. But we do have five COVID patients in the hospital, and that’s always scary to us.”
She said they are also seeing an increase in pregnant women hospitalized with COVID.
Overall, Montgomery-Yates says COVID patients require extra resources. “We have had to take a lot of the resources that we would have spent on elective surgeries and other things and pull them to the in-patient side. We have to tell everybody, it’s not that we don’t want to do your knee surgery, or we don’t want to do your out-patient heart catherization. But the problem is if people are coming to the emergency room and they need a ventilator, I have to have a nurse and I have to have a doctor.”
She said they are trying to reschedule some of those surgeries for three to four weeks down the road.
Dr. Anna Kalema, medical director in UK HealthCare’s Medicine Intensive Care Unit, said it’s not only difficult for patients. “This latest surge has been really, really hard for the staff. It’s not only because we’re still trying to recover from the last surge, but this is different. Patients are not only sicker, but they’re young. It is just so emotional. It takes a toll on everybody. You can feel it.”
She added, she is so proud at how the entire staff has come together and helped each other.
