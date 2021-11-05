LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Now that final regulatory approval has been given for children ages 5-11 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, UK HealthCare is opening a large-scale pediatric vaccination clinic in Lexington beginning Tuesday.
“In the U.S., there are 28 million children under the age of 11 and have been among those severely affected by the delta variant of this virus,” said Lindsey Ragsdale, M.D., Interim Chief Medical Officer of UK’s Kentucky Children’s Hospital, during a Friday press conference via Zoom announcing plans. “Building on the success of the Kroger Field site, we have the resources to quickly set up a large-scale family-friendly operation to give Kentucky’s children the protection they need.”
Although subject to change, hours of operation are expected to be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Dependent on the availability of vaccine doses and available staff, the clinic is expected to be able to accommodate approximately 2,100 patients per week.
“I know there have been a lot of families waiting for this opportunity, and we are excited that this is a very child-friendly and family-friendly environment,” Ragsdale said. “As a pediatrician myself, vaccinations are the gold standard for protection. We would much rather protect a child from getting infected, than trying to treat it on the back end, after they’re already having an infection.”
Kentucky Children’s Hospital officials say they have seen an increase in children admitted for severe COVID-19 as well as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children or MIS-C, a serious complication associated with COVID-19. In addition, Kentucky is ranked number one in the country for childhood obesity, and obesity is one of the biggest risk factors in severe COVID-19. The two-shot COVID vaccine has been shown to be highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death.
Parents who wish to have their children 5-11 vaccinated can register at ukvaccine.org, to begin the multi-step process. You can have more than one child vaccinated during an appointment.
