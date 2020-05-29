As many Kentucky businesses are allowed to reopen before day care centers, some parents are left without child care. The Education & Workforce Development Cabinet confirmed that the state will allow parents who can't find childcare to stay on unemployment. A cabinet spokesman said state systems have been updated to include the exemption.
Child care facilities can open at "significantly reduced" capacities on June 15. Kentuckians who can't go back to work because they lack child care can select that option when filing for benefits.
Nearly 750,000 people have filed for unemployment in the commonwealth since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
