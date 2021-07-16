One of the first studies to evaluate only Kentucky cancer survivors with any type of cancer and compare the results within the state is seeking participants for a web-based survey.
The study is overseen by University of Louisville School of Public Health and Information Sciences researcher Stephanie Boone. It's called Life After Diagnosis and Descriptors of Experience and Responses, or LADDER.
Boone wants to enroll Kentuckians over 18 who have been diagnosed with cancer in the past 12 months, to capture positive and negative impacts of cancer and cancer treatment on the lives, experiences, health and wellbeing of patients within the first year of diagnosis.
“An individual’s cancer experience is unique and influenced by a wide range of issues that may affect a person’s response to a cancer diagnosis,” Boone said in a news release. “As the number of cancer survivors in Kentucky increases, we hope to gain a better understanding of the cancer experience.”
Boone adds that she also wants to look at the quality of survivorship care, areas where needs are not being met, and aspects of coping with cancer.
About 255,000 Kentucky residents have a history of cancer, and an estimated 26,500 new cancer diagnoses are expected this year in the state. The study seeks an equal number of rural and urban participants.
You may enroll in the study at the Kentucky Cancer Survivorship website.
