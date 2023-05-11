It is time to remind Kentuckians that the primary election will take place Tuesday, May 16, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. From Thursday, May 11, to Saturday, May 13, Kentucky voters can take advantage of in-person, no-excuse voting at local designated areas.
JACKSON COUNTY POLLING LOCATIONS FOR MAY 16, 2023 PRIMARY ELECTION
POLLS OPEN: 6:00am to 6:00pm
- BOND BAPTIST FELLOWSHIP HALL
- POND CREEK FIRE DEPARTMENT
- TYNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- GRAY HAWK FIRE DEPARTMENT
- JACKSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE
- CLOVER BOTTOM COUNTY GARAGE
- SAND GAP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
“Whether you do it over the next few days or on Tuesday, do go vote. This is your chance to take an active role in our democratic process and to make your voice heard.”
