We have a clarification for the case reports for Clay County. Yesterday, we reported no new cases, but Governor Beshear reported 23 new cases. We have confirmed that the 23 cases he reported are all among inmates and staff of Manchester FCI. Currently, Manchester FCI is reporting 30 active cases among inmates and 2 active cases among staff. These cases would have been included in the Governor’s reports earlier this week. The cumulative case count for Manchester FCI is now at 76 confirmed cases among inmates and 10 cases among staff. Maintaining accurate daily case information can be difficult when there are multiple agencies involved, and we apologize for the discrepancy in our reporting. Our data has been amended to reflect the corrections. The Bureau of Prisons reports COVID-19 case information at http://bop.gov/coronavirus
Today’s case counts:
Clay County: Three new confirmed cases, two probable cases, two recovered, two hospitalized
Jackson County: One new confirmed cases, two hospitalized
Rockcastle County: Two new confirmed cases, one recovered.
