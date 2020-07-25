Update: Bobby Couch has been arrested and is in custody. Please get a copy of the Jackson County Sun this week for all the details.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Law enforcement says a man wanted in a home invasion stole a truck this morning from the East Manchester area.
Bobby Couch, a convicted felon, allegedly stole a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup, blue in color at 3:30 a.m. Couch was last seen on Curry Road off Highway 80 in Laurel County.
If anyone has information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Clay County dispatch immediately at 606-598-8411. Do not approached Couch as he is considered armed and dangerous
