Cecily C. Mobley

39 year old Cecily C. Mobley of London, KY

:::UPDATE:::

On (May13, 2020) Troopers from Post 11 London, located Cecily Mobley safe and removed her from NCIC.

London, Ky. (May 13, 2020) – The Kentucky State Police, London Post is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation.

KSP Post 11 was contacted earlier today in reference to a missing Laurel County woman. The initial investigation indicates that Cecily C. Mobley, 39 years old of London, KY, was last seen at a residence in Keavy on April 12, 2020. She is described as a white female, 5’5” tall, 165 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the KSP London Post at 606-878-6622.

The investigation is ongoing by Post 11 Trooper Jack Riley.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you