In two separate press releases, the Kentucky State Police have indicated that they are investigating a death (and possible homicide) and a car theft in Jackson County.
On July 23, 2022 around 8:33 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, received a call from Jackson County 911 requesting investigative assistance in regards to a deceased female located inside of a residence on Rice Hill Road in McKee. Kentucky State Police Troopers and Detectives, along with the Jackson County Coroner’s Office responded to the area.
Preliminary Investigation revealed Mary King Abrams, 83 years of age had possibly suffered fatal injuries from a puncture wound. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.
A subsequent press release stated that the ongoing investigation indicates a vehicle belonging to the victim, Mary King Abrams’ (a 2017 Ford Escape - Gray in color) was stolen from her residence. The vehicle is believed to have a license plate of 151-XRR. The individual(s) are considered armed and dangerous. KSP advises not to approach the vehicle or attempt to contact the occupants for safety reasons.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Detective Ethan Lakes and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office. Foul play is suspected.
If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, call the Kentucky State Police Post 7 at 859-623-2404 or you can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-5555 or using the KSP app on your smartphone or tablet.
