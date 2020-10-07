***UPDATED***
The Kentucky State Police is reporting that Heaven L. Renner has been located safe in Tennessee.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Kentucky State Police are actively investigating the disappearance of a Rockcastle County woman that went missing back in August.
24-year-old Heaven L. Renner, 24, of Mount Vernon was last seen in Mount Vernon, Ky, on Sunday, August 15, 2020, in the early morning hours. Renner was last seen by her mother and previously went by the name of Shayla Cox.
Renner is described as a white female 5'2" tall, roughly 110 pounds, with brownish blond shoulder-length hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with an unknown color shirt.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at (606) 878-6622 or 1 (800) 222-5555.
Trooper Chris Pruitt is continuing the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.