The staff at the Jackson County Sun are dedicated to providing assistance through these difficult times by being the eyes and ears of our community. How has the State, County, and City declaration of a state of emergency impacted our daily lives? The amount of information is overwhelming and often fragmentary. We hope that our readers can turn to our publication (hard copy and on-line) to get the all the latest information that may impact their daily lives on a local level. While we must be diligent and responsible to the situation, life must also proceed. For your convenience, following is a list of procedures and protocols enacted by government and non-governmental offices and essential businesses/services that one should be aware of which one should be aware when continuing to conduct daily activities.
Local Restaurants
As per orders from Governor Beshears: “By 5 p.m. on March 16, 2020, food and beverage sales are restricted to carry-out, delivery and drive-thru only; no on-site consumption is permitted; Establishments offering carry-out, delivery and drive-thru orders shall ensure that patrons and employees engage in appropriate social distancing (staying 6 feet away from each other).
Carry-out services like Chicken Hut, Hometown Mart, Deer View, Whistle Stop Express, Annville Town and Country and Frosty-ette and several others remain open. However, these businesses are also being hurt financially due to the lack of travel and people staying at home to comply with social distancing. Doug and Cathy Carpenter, owners/operators of Opals were forced to shut down their McKee location due to a lack of business. They tried keeping the McKee location open with carry-out and delivery services but with the closure of the courthouse and government offices the demand in McKee was simply not sufficient to justify keeping that location open. However, the Annville location remains open.
Local Childcare Facilities
Closed by order of the Governor.
Chiropractic Health Solutions of McKee
Dr. Brenda Huser reports, “We are officially shut down! Per the governor, all chiropractic offices had to close due to the Coronavirus pandemic. We just want everyone to know we appreciate all our patients and hope to open back up as soon as possible.”
Local Hair Salons
Stephanie Wilson, Owner/stylist/colorist at HeadQuarters Beauty and Barber Salon, reported, “Well, for now I am not doing anything. None of us can. Our license falls under non-essential and medical. In addition, we have to touch people so being 6 feet away isn’t possible.
Lakes Funeral Home
The funeral home has restricted memorial services to immediate family only to avoid large gatherings of people. Co-Owner Conley Tyra reported that so far the restriction have been applied to around 5 families. “Everyone has been very understanding and cooperated very well during what are obviously difficult times,” Tyra reported. Social distancing is recommended at the gravesite ceremonies as well but is less under the control of the funeral home.
Local Church Services
Most churches have closed their doors but not their hearts or their services. Many have turned to Facebook streaming or recorded CDs that are distributed. Concerns for community are strong with our church families in our county and they are doing what has to be done. In compliance with Governor Beshears recommendation there are many churches that will “ring their bells” every morning at 10:00 a.m. in a sign of faith and unity. Letterbox Baptist Pastor Shane Gabbard reported to his congregation, “Since the scope and services of how Church is usually conducted is being changed due to the current Health Emergency we have in place in the Nation today, we at Letterbox Baptist Church are going to try something different. The Message of the Cross will never change but sometimes you have to change the “Method” of how you deliver that Message of the Gospel to fit the situation you are in. Since we can’t congregate in one place we are going to congregate in one Spirit, the Spirit that Jesus gave is when he Saved us. The Spirit that lets you know you’ve passed from death unto life, the love for the Brethren and mankind. Here’s our plans. Regular services are cancelled this weekend. Starting today there will be 2 members from our Church at Letterbox at the Church every evening from 5-7pm. This will continue for the next 9 days. I plan to go Facebook Live from the sanctuary Sunday Morning at 11:00 to spread the message of the cross. Every day till next Saturday someone will be there praying. If you have a prayer request or need prayer just message, call or stop by the Church and let the 2 members present know and they will pray for you or your request then and there. They will be present there to help you with your spiritual needs. If you need Salvation they will tell you about the plan of salvation. If you have sick in your family they will write the need and names and pray. If you just need someone to talk to, they will be there. We may not be able to meet as we normally would but we are still going to function as the Church should have been functioning long ago by helping those with needs in the community.” Pastor Gabbard and the Letterbox Baptist Church is but one of many congregations that are finding ways to accommodate the trials of our time. In future issues of the Jackson County Sun we will feature many more of our churches and how our wonderful community is using this to grow closer to their faith and their families.
Jackson County Clerk
In response to the Governor’s decision to begin reducing non-essential services due to the current COVID-19 risks, the Jackson County Clerk’s office closed to the public on March 17, 2020 and will remain closed until further notice. Staff will continue to support mail, online transactions, phone transactions, and will continue to prepare for the 2020 Primary Election that has been rescheduled for June 23rd, 2020. The office will be closed on Saturdays until further notice. (Please see Public Notice for further detail on Automobile Registration & Titling, Deeds and other Recordings, Marriage Licenses, and Notary License). We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we are considering the community’s health during this uncertain time.
Jackson County Circuit Court
There will be NO Drivers Testing for a minimum of 3 weeks starting Tuesday March 17, 2020 subject to change!! Keeping with the order of Governor Beshear, in-person government services are closed. Citizens who are due to renew a motor vehicle license, including commercial driver’s license, will have an additional 3 months to obtain the renewal. All questions should be directed to the Jackson County Circuit Clerk’s office.
People’s Rural Telephone Cooperative
PRTC has proven to be a great “helper” during these trying times as well. Not only does their fiber optic system provide a state-of-the-art broadband connection facilitating online interactions between schools and students, in an effort to further assist with Distance Learning and NTI completion from home, PRTC is offering free installation and two (2) free months of 100 Mb broadband for any school aged child who does not have access to the internet at their residence. PRTC has also created WiFi “hotspots” throughout the county to facilitate internet connection for students and parents.
Their customer service lobbies in McKee and Booneville are closed; however, the drive thru lane will remain open during regular business hours at both locations. Please be prepared for the possibility of long lines at the drive thru.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.