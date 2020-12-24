The Laurel County Sheriff's Office provided the following update on the hunt for murder suspect Robert Brandon Gray and Ashley Lewis: "Laurel County Sheriff John Root along with the Southeast Regional Special Response Team (SRT) led by Team Leader Detective Richard Dalrymple and Lieut. Chris Edwards – Crisis Negotiator for the Sheriff's office and a large contingent of Sheriff's deputies and detectives, and Bailiffs, with assistance from Kentucky State Police and London City Police successfully and safely arrested Robert Brandon Gray age 39 of Keavy on Wednesday afternoon 12-23-20 at approximately 3:15 P.M.
The arrest occurred at a residence off West City Dam road approximately 10 miles southwest of London after information was developed that murder suspects were possibly at a relatives’ home there. The Laurel County Sheriff's office was seeking two suspects allegedly involved in the murder of Jeremy Caldwell age 32 of Manchester which occurred off Highway 490 at Highway 1376 across from a business parking lot approximately 5 miles north of London on Sunday afternoon 12-20 -20 at approximately 2 PM. The two suspects fled the scene in a silver Pontiac G6 after the fatal shooting.
The two suspects being sought were: Robert Brandon Gray age 39 of City Dam Rd., Keavy wanted on a murder charge and Ashley B Lewis age 30 of Four Oaks Rd., East Bernstadt wanted for complicity to commit murder. Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Detectives and Deputies responded to the location they had developed information on, and the suspect attempted to flee out a back window, but ran back inside the residence and would not come out. Lt Chris Edwards attempted communication with the suspect with a phone system deployed by the sheriff’s office, however, the suspect would not exit.
The regional SRT was activated to respond to the scene at approx. 11 A.M. SRT deployed several tactics in an attempt to get the suspect to come out, however, the suspect failed to exit the residence. An infrared imaging system was requested from West Knox volunteer fire department and SRT utilized that equipment to locate the suspect in the attic of the residence. SRT entered the attic area where they successfully and safely arrested the suspect. Robert Brandon Gray age 39 of Keavy was charged with: Murder; Fleeing or evading Police on Foot; Resisting Arrest and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office was: Detective Richard Dalrymple who led the regional special response team with team members: from (Corbin P.D., Barbourville P.D., Mt. Vernon P.D., Williamsburg P.D., Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.. Also assisting for the Laurel Sheriff's office was: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Robert Reed (case officer), Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson and a large contingent of Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Other agencies assisting at the scene included: Kentucky State Police, London City Police, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and West Knox Volunteer Fire dept.
Sheriff Root stated “It was a great group effort which ended textbook perfect with no neighbors, bystanders, officers or the accused injured.”
**Note: the search continues for Ashley Lewis wanted for Complicity To Commit Murder
Photos of the Regional SRT and photos of the arrest courtesy of the Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.