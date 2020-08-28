Airvoy Jackson, a fifteen year old male, has been missing for several days now. Airvoy ran away from home in the middle of the night and has not yet been located. Airvoy was born January 25, 2005. He is 5’10’’ tall and weighs 160 lbs. He has dark blonde hair. Even though there was no evidence to suggest that something bad has happened, as time passes Sheriff Paul Hays was getting more anxious about the well-being and status of this young man. Sheriff Hays stressed that the juvenile is in no criminal trouble at this time, but they need to locate him and take him home. “He may think he is in trouble but he isn’t,” Sheriff Hays said. “More than anything else we just need to know he is okay at this point. If he or anyone can contact us just to let us know he is okay it would help ease everyone’s mind”
Sheriff Hays reported this week, “We recently received some positive information regarding Airvoy Jackson, who has been missing for over a month. Our local dispatch called me to advise that Airvoy, also known as AJ, reportedly called to let us know he is ok. I need to see him personally in order for me to close my missing person (runaway) case. If anyone knows where he may be staying please contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. There are currently no charges against Airvoy Jackson, but we need to see him to verify he is ok.”
If you have any information on his location, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 606-287-712. Airvoy’s father is Raymond Wilson and he can be reached at 606-493-9877.
