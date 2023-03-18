I’ve spent the last several weeks in an abundance of meetings in different areas of the State. I have been in Frankfort for several meetings with Legislators helping to support programs that bring important funding to Jackson County. The Area Development Districts help us with grant writing and Senior Citizens services and the Community Action Agencies provide heating and housing assistance to many people in Jackson and surrounding Counties, as well as transit services and job fairs for employment opportunities. Both of these organizations have met in Frankfort in the past couple weeks and I have been in attendance with them to help with support of funding for their specific programs. This is the short session for Legislators so we have been working hard to gain support for the needs of our citizens. I have also spent time with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials going over asphalt needs for our roads in Jackson County. Money will be tight this year, but we have several roads that need attention. I am hopeful the requests we have put in will be fulfilled.
We are seeing progress in some of our park projects. The Splashpad in McKee now has concrete poured and ready for the sprayer heads to be installed. The city will be installing the water line for the splashpad and we should be on track for it to be opened up this Summer. I met with crews at Worthington Park in Annville this week and they are getting ready to begin changing out poles on the big field just anytime. The new poles will have LED lights for the playing field and we plan to install new bleachers as well as do some improvements to the restrooms. The small field on the bottom will also be getting some lights as well as a scoreboard for an extra playing field for teams coming to play as well as practice. All these will be nice improvements to the park. Gray Hawk Park got some new concrete steps and we are meeting in the next couple weeks with Little League officials to look at ways to improve Sand Gap Park field in order to have an extra field for them to use for practice and tournament purposes. We have a busy schedule ahead and are excited about all the good things going on in Jackson County.
Have a blessed week
