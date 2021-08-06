There has been a lot of confusion in the last couple weeks on the subject of Garbage pickup in Jackson County. Since I have had so many calls and we have had several questions about what’s going on with the trash haulers in the County, I thought it would be best if I addressed it again. As most of you already know, Woods Sanitation, due to lack of employees and other reasons, decided to stop trash service in Jackson County. They brought in a letter stating the fact that on July 31, 2021 they would voluntarily stop picking up garbage in Jackson County.
Davidson Sanitation from Sand Gap is taking over the route that Woods had here except for the dumpster services for businesses and commercial purposes. Davidsons will be doing all of the residences that do not have dumpsters or that are not set up on self- haul, which means the individual takes their own garbage to the transfer station themselves. All dumpsters will now be serviced by Waste Connections from Lily Ky. Waste Connections does not have the manpower to run a residential route which is stopping at every house and picking up the 5-bag allotment per customer. Originally, Waste Connections was trying to work out a deal to buy the dumpsters from Woods Sanitation that are setting in Jackson County so that each place that had a dumpster would keep it and just change providers. That fell through as Woods and Waste Connections could not reach an agreement on the sale of the dumpsters to Waste Connections. The problem with this is Waste Connections has a limited supply of dumpsters so they are having to order dumpsters to service businesses and other customers here in Jackson County. It could take several weeks before any dumpsters come in. I talked to Waste Connections last week and They said if you had a dumpster you need to call 606-864-7996. This is Waste Connection number. They have agreed to do business and commercial pickup and since they are limited on supply of dumpsters, they will determine if you can be furnished with a dumpster. If they agree that you do need a dumpster, they will be bringing something out to you for trash service until your dumpster comes in. If you have regular service where you set out your own cans, please call Davidson Sanitation this week at 287-3452 or 965-3761 if you haven’t done so already. Davidsons Sanitation is a locally owned and operated company that is excited to have the opportunity to service our citizens.
I have had several people call that had Woods Sanitation dumpsters that have been told by Waste Connections that they can not service them. This could be for a couple different reasons. The first being they just don’t have enough dumpsters for service. The second is many people were letting several households use one dumpster, which caused the dumpsters to be overran with garbage weekly. According to our Solid Waste Ordinance that was put in place in late 1999, every household address is required to be signed up with the Transfer Station either with a hauler or as a self-haul. If you do call for dumpster service you may be asked how many addresses the dumpster will be servicing. This way we can keep adequate records of which hauler each household has to make sure we have the County covered with trash service.
It is also important to keep in mind that the fees associated with dumpster service are priced according to the size of the dumpster you request. This is based on the cubic yards of garbage that the dumpster will hold. That is why different sized dumpsters are priced differently. By ordinance, we do set the monthly fee for household pickup. That is where the $15 per month and 5 bag limit comes from. This is done so garbage pickup can be affordable and it will encourage everyone to participate. We plan to use this change in trash service as an opportunity to enforce this already enacted ordinance. We have said for months that we wanted to see Jackson County clean up. This is the perfect opportunity to make sure our citizens are compliant. We are in no way trying to make trash service difficult, just trying to mandate that it is taken care of properly. On Tuesday August 3 at 6:00 pm at the Old Courthouse, we will be having another community meeting to look over our current ordinance an address anything that needs changed. There is a local group of concerned citizens that will be in attendance as we swap ideas on how to clean up Jackson County. I will report next week on what we discuss. In the meantime, I ask that any questions you may have concerning trash pickup come to me at 287-8562. I will do my best to help you resolve any issue you may be having.
I was asked this week why we let Woods Sanitation go. Some have even thought, we pushed them out of the County. We didn’t. They voluntarily stopped service in Jackson County on their own. We had no influence in their decision. Since the letter is public record, I have decided to publish it with my notes this week so our citizens can see this for themselves. I appreciate the time that Woods Sanitation gave to service our community in trash service and realize the struggles that small businesses face in the day and time we live in. I wish them the best and that their business does great. I decided to publish this letter to resolve rumors with facts. Facts won’t always make you popular but that should never be a reason to veer away from the truth. Please be patient with us as we work to resolve the issue’s we face with garbage pickup. This will probably take a couple weeks to get sorted out but we will get it taken care of. Have a blessed week.
