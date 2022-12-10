I received some inquires last week about the project progress at Worthington Park in Annville. We did receive the shipment of electrical supplies for the new lights a couple weeks ago. We are now ready to start installing the new lights on the bottom field and replace the lights on the top field. This will start as soon as our installers get freed up to start digging to bury the line as well as framing the new poles for the hardware for the lights. The park at Annville is very rocky so I do anticipate this to be a lengthy process. The bottom field will have lights, a scoreboard as well a newer backstop. The park will have new bleachers, paved access from the parking lot to the concession stand, new scoreboard for the top field and a general facelift. We hope to have everything completed by the time girls little league softball starts. I do hope that we can keep vandals from degrading what we are spending money on. It is very disheartening how many times this past year we have had to replace toilets, clean up garbage and paint because of vandalism. We received a grant to do all these upgrades that totals $200,000. That is $100,000 coming for the National Park service and our match being $100,000 coming from our general fund. In other words, we are receiving $100,000 for the $100,000 we spend at Worthington Park. We are excited to see this project completed this Spring. Our Little League program is doing great and we are glad to make this expansion and update so our girls and boys have more opportunities in the County.
Many of you read the story about Backroads of Appalachia receiving the 1 million dollar ARC grant for their program. This is exciting news for Jackson County because Backroads has already made a huge investment in Jackson County by designating several motor car and bike trails in our County. Freedom Ridge is the Highlighted trail and will bring in several hundred tourist every year to our community. Backroads has opened up the Welcome Center at Big Hill highlighting the opportunities here while at the same time sharing the History of the Battle of Big Hill and Jackson County. We feel its the best thing that could have happened at the Welcome Center in our day and time. It encompasses the original vision of the Welcome Center while also sharing the possibilities, new and old, that await in Jackson County. Eric Hubbard, Director of Backroads, has invested himself and his family in Jackson County and has the connections and capability of making the Welcome Center into a huge success. The USDA is involved in the project as well. I believe that in the near future we will see just the start of the exciting events that will come from the Backroads program.
Have a blessed week.
