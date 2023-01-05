Sheriff Daniel Isaacs and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office are seeking information from the public regarding an abandoned vehicle discovered on Travis Creek Road in the New Zion/Turkey Foot area of the county on Wednesday (January 04th, 2023). The vehicle has been burned badly so it is impossible to determine the exact year and make; however, according to Sheriff Isaacs, it appears to be a newer model Dodge Durango.
An individual traveling on Travis Creek Road reported it to the local sheriff's office.
If anyone saw anything, heard anything, or have any information that could possibly help please contact the Jackson County Sheriff's office at 606-287-7121.
