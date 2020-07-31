Jackson County Sun Breaking News.jpg

Update 3:42 pm: Law enforcement reports that the situation is under control. No more details available at this time. The complete story will be developed as information becomes available.

Preliminary information indicates that law enforcement is currently responding to a situation on Ky Hwy 587 (New Zion) involving an individual that is holding another person hostage and threatening to shoot if law enforcement is called or involved!!

More information will be supplied as it becomes available.

