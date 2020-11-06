Arrest Made in Connection to Vehicle Stolen in Annville
Jerry Sparks
Co-Editor/Senior Reporter
On Saturday October 31, at approximately 1:30 pm two men stole a Jeep which was parked at the Town and Country Convenient store in Annville. The person who took the Jeep crawled out of the rear of a Dodge Church van. The church van was later located in Clay County by Clay Co. SO. Sheriff Hays reported, “One individual has been arrested in this case and we are looking for a second individual. The Jeep has also been recovered. These two thieves are from Clay County.” Information available from the Jackson County jail shows that Alonzo Jackson, 55, of Manchester was taken into custody and charged with TBUT OR DISP ALL OTHERS $500 OR MORE BUT U/$10,000. No bond was recorded on Jailtracker. Jackson remains in custody while awaiting a court appearance.
Original story:
Justin Lakes posted the following on social media today:
"If anyone recognizes this jeep or church bus please contact the Sheriffs department (606) 287-7121 or TJ Isaacs.
The Jeep was stolen from town and country around 1:30 by whoever is in the van shown in the pictures."
This story is developing. Follow the Jackson County Sun for more details as they become available.
