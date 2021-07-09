Irvine, KY. (July 9, 2021) – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is continuing to investigate the death of a woman who was found in rural Estill County on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
As a result of the ongoing investigation, the woman has been identified as Cindy Donnela Stevens-Roberts, 50 years old of Irvine, KY. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at 859.623.2404.
Original release below:
Irvine, KY. – (July 8, 2021) - On Wednesday morning, July 7, 2021, the Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted by Estill County 911 just after 10:00 am, in reference to a woman found laying in the road, in rural Estill County.
KSP Post 7 Troopers and Detectives responded to Marbleyard Rd, where they discovered a woman who was deceased. The preliminary investigation indicates the woman had been fatally injured. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Estill County Coroner.
The woman's body was transported to the state medical examiner's office in Frankfort for an autopsy and identification. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at 859.623.2404 or contact local law enforcement.
KSP Post 7 Detective Anthony Bowling is conducting the ongoing investigation. He was assisted at the scene by the Estill County Sheriff's Office, Estill County Coroner's Office, Irvine Police Department and Estill County EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.