Opening Farmers Market

The Jackson County Extension Office has provided an update regarding the opening day of the 2020 Farmers' Market. In the current issue of the Jackson County Sun information regarding opening day was provided on page A-12. 

The updated information is that the opening day will be on July 06th, 2020 (instead of June 29th, 2020). The rest of the information is correct. So mark your calendars to attend the opening day of the Jackson County Farmers' Market! 

When: Monday, July 06th, 2020 @ 3:00 pm

Where: Annville Farmers Market (near Regional Food Kitchen) in Annville, KY

                near Hwy 30

