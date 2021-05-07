Amy Cubbage, general counsel for Gov. Beshear, updated Kentuckians yesterday on unemployment insurance (UI). Cubbage said claimants have made over 12,000 in-person appointments at the 13 Kentucky Career Centers across the state. In addition, UI staff have received more than 2,300 phone calls from claimants since May 1. More than 125,000 claimants have completed registrations since the UI system temporarily shut down to prevent fraud.
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Available for Nine Counties
Individuals who became unemployed or those who are self-employed and had work interrupted as a direct result of the severe flooding between Feb. 27 and March 14, in the nine counties included in President Biden’s Major Disaster Declaration, are eligible to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) benefits. The deadline to apply for DUA assistance is June 5.
Work Search Requirements
The Office of Unemployment Insurance is reinstating work search requirements, effective May 9. To learn more, see the April 22 release where the reinstatement was initially announced.
More information on DUA and work search requirements will be posted tomorrow on kcc.ky.gov.
