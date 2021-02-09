URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED
National Weather Service Jackson KY
350 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to
one half of an inch possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast, south central and southeast
Kentucky.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
