URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED
National Weather Service Jackson KY
350 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
  accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to
  one half of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast, south central and southeast
  Kentucky.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
  ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions
  could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
