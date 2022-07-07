Sheriff Hays is reaching out to the community requesting assistance in solving a recent theft in the Letterbox community and, hopefully, recovery of some valuable property, equipment and materials that were stolen.
Sheriff Hays reported, “Recently Steve, Chris and Tina Ventresca purchased a home and property on Black Lick Road in the Letterbox Community. The new owners also purchased farm equipment from the previous owner and furniture for their new home. Sometime between June 23-June30, unknown persons burglarized the residence, taking loads of furniture, and stole equipment and lumber from outbuildings.
Among other things, a faded-red Mahindra 6500 four-wheel drive tractor with loader and white goose-neck trailer were taken from the victims.
We need your help! The same thieves who stole from this family will continue until they are caught or worse.”
The victims are offering a $1000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators and recovery of the stolen property. Please call Sheriff Paul Hays at 606-287-7121 to share valuable information regarding this investigation.
