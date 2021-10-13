*Main Street South from Lakes Funeral Home to McKee City Hall will be shut down for funeral procession at 9:15-9:30am.
*Expect traffic congestion in the Main Street South/McCammon Ridge Road/CCC Bottom Road/Educational Mountain Drive area from 9am-5pm Saturday.
*Highway 89 N, Lakes Creek Road, Salt Rock Road, and Wind Cave Road can anticipate heavy traffic congestion in the area of Wind Cave Baptist Church at approximately 2:45pm lasting through possibly 8pm.
*Expect slow moving traffic, delays, temporary road closures, and heavy pedestrian traffic in all of these areas Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.