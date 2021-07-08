Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on the status of COVID-19 vaccinations across the commonwealth. The Governor said the state’s vaccination rate is remaining steady, and thousands of Kentuckians have signed up for the Shot at a Millionincentive drawing following the state’s first drawing last week. Since then, more than 177,000 adult Kentuckians have registered for the $1 million prize and more than 5,000 Kentuckians ages 12 to 17 registered for a full-ride scholarship.
On Thursday, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, joined Gov. Beshear to provide an update on the state of COVID-19 in Kentucky. Dr. Stack said after eight weeks of decreasing cases in Kentucky, last week, cases and the positivity rate increased. To protect everyone and be able to keep taking part in activities they enjoy, he encouraged all Kentuckians, especially younger Kentuckians, to get vaccinated.
“If you have a football team with 50 people on it, think about a high school varsity football team, if 20% are vaccinated and 80% are not, here’s what could happen. If you’re in a locker room with all these kids for more than 15 minutes, and you have one positive case, every single one of those players will count as an exposure, because they’re probably all unmasked and close together. If your team is only 20% vaccinated, that means 40 of the students have to be quarantined, and you can’t field a team with just 10 players. But if the team is 80% vaccinated, only 10 kids have to be quarantined and you still have 40 players,” said Dr. Stack. “Here’s the bottom line for students, parents and coaches: if you want to stay safe and on top of that, play sports, the single best thing you can do is go out and get vaccinated.”
