Vada Sue (Duncil) Campbell was born in Perry County, KY and departed this life Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, at the age of 76. She was the daughter of the late John Calvin Duncil and Bethel Marie (Back) Duncil.
Sue is survived by her husband, Carl Ray Campbell; her children, Kimberly Renee (James) Marcum, Kyle Bartley (Rosemary) Lakes, Kelli Ann (Jerry) Mullins, Regina (Randy) Elam and Lavena (Jim) Lewis and by one sister, Louise Pope. She was blessed with the following grandchildren, Lauren (Justin) Davis, Joseph Kyle Lakes (who preceded her in death), Eli Mullins, Tiffany (Ben) Graves, Danielle (Chris) Jones, Taylor (Lige) Graves, Makaya (Timothy) Blackford, Joshua, Dillon & Joe Lewis and great grandchildren, Jaxon Davis, Eli, Owen & Chesney Graves, Cami, Jacie & Lettie Jones and Lila Blackford. She was also blessed with a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Sue was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Duncil and John Calvin Duncil Jr.
She was a member of the McKee Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Monday, June 21, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, with Bro. Sherl Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandlin Cemetery in Gray Hawk. Pallbearers: Kyle Lakes, James G. Marcum, Jerry Mullins, Justin Davis, Jim Lewis and Randy Elam. Honorary pallbearer was Steve England. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
