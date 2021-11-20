Vada Tincher was born April 15, 1930 in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Laurel Heights Nursing & Rehab in London at the age of 91. She was the daughter of the late George & Sara (Anderson) Ingram.
Vada was the mother of Wendell (Marsheila) Tincher of Cadiz, Wilma Bingham of Tyner, Tina (Shawn) Madden of London and Connie Parrett who preceded her in death. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Mitchell Parrett. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and daughter, Vada was also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Tincher; son-in-law Coleman Bingham and by a grandson, Justin Tincher.
She was a member of the Tyner Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Scotty Witt officiating. Burial to follow in the Reynolds Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jeff Bingham, Jacob Bingham, Zack Madden, Adam Madden, Tim Tincher, Phillip Tincher, Greg Parrett and Cameron Parrett. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.