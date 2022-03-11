Valerie Jones was born August 28, 1957, in Jackson County and departed this life March 2, 2022, at her residence in Sand Gap at the age of 63. She was the daughter of the late Alson “Boney” Isaacs and Lucinda (Lainhart) Isaacs.
Valerie is survived by her husband, Kenneth “Kenny” Jones of Sand Gap and by a son Kenny (Kristen) Jones of Sand Gap. She was blessed with four grandsons, Elijah Jones, Kenton Jones, Blaine (Chloe) Miller and Carson Miller. She is also survived by the following siblings, Dian (Glyn) Malicote and daughter, Brooke (Kevin) Bellamy; Beverly (Keith) Combs and children, Dustin Combs, Keisha Combs, David Isaacs & Laura Beth Isaacs; and Mary Sue Toler (David) and daughter Brittany Toler all of Sand Gap, Kevin Lynn Isaacs of McKee and Phillip Shane (Christie) Isaacs of Manchester. Valerie was also blessed with a special friend Aleshia Brewer.
Valerie was a member of the Deer Stable Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Gerald Maupin officiating. Burial to follow in the Bright Flower Cemetery. Pallbearers: Elijah Jones, Kenton Jones, Blaine Miller, Carson Miller, Morgan Bellamy and Wyatt Bellamy. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
