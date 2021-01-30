Valtner Isaacs was born October 11, 1934 in Sand Gap and departed this life Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, at the age of 86. He was the son of the late Alson Coyle and Grace Isaacs Gabbard.
Valtner is survived by his wife Virdy (Jackson) Isaacs and by three children, Ricky (Carol) Isaacs, Robin (Wendell) Summers and Jimmy “Weezer” Isaacs. He was blessed with five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. He is also survived by the following siblings, Sheila Isaacs, Shirley Abner, Kenneth Coyle, Rex Coyle, Ralph Coyle, Ray Coyle, and Keith Coyle.
In addition to his parents, Valtner was also preceded in death by his son, Gary Isaacs and by his sister, Melva Thompson.
Valtner was a faithful member of the Sand Gap Holiness Church.
Service 1:00 PM Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. George Mullins officiating. Burial to follow in the Isaacs Cemetery. Pallbearers were B.J. Summers, Jordan Isaacs, Freddie Hatton, Wendell Summers, Kevin Webb, Chris Neeley, Aaron Dezarn and Trent Warren. Honorary pallbearer was Curt Carpenter. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
