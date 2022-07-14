On Monday, (July 11, 2022) between 2:00pm - 3:00pm, a burgundy colored 1999 Toyota Camry (license Plate #114-ZZF Registered in Jackson County) belonging to Kelvin Bingham was stolen from the parking lot of the Jackson County Bank in McKee, KY. In addition to the color, make, and model of the vehicle another identifying characteristic is a cross shaped sticker in the left-hand bottom corner “In Memory of Blake” (Blake McWhorter).
If you, or someone you know has information leading to the whereabouts please call the City of McKee at 606-287-8305, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 606-287-7121 or simply call 9-1-1. If you prefer you can call the vehicle’s owners at 606-438-9158.
