Vernol Gene Clemons, 69, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020.
Vernol was born on June 9, 1950 in Jackson County, KY to the late Fonzer Cleo and Thelma Powell Clemons. He was retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company with 35 years of service and served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was a family man and cherished his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy C. Ross.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Valorie Abrams Clemons;3 children, Fonzer Curtis Clemons (Michelle), Veronica C. Moore (Brian), and Melissa Kay Clemons; 8 grandchildren, Hayden Henderson, Isabelle and Isaac Clemons, Maxton and Addilynn Green, Avery, Ellie and Charlotte Moore; a sister, Naomi K. Jordon (Tim); and 3 brothers, Chesley Clemons (Jo Ann), Donnie Clemons (Joyce) and Jack Clemons (Louise).
Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove and Lakes Funeral Home, McKee, KY is honored to be serving the Clemons family.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Kerby Knob Baptist Church. Burial followed in the Kerby Knob Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jack, Donnie, Fonzer and C.C. Clemons, Brian Moore and Tim Jordan. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
