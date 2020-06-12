Vernol Clemons

Vernol Gene Clemons was born June 9, 1950 in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C., being 70 years of age. He was the son of the late Fonzer Cleo & Thelma (Powell) Clemons.

   He is survived by his wife, Valerie (Abrams) Clemons of Walnut Cove, N.C.; three children, Fonzer Curtis Clemons (Michelle), Veronica Moore (Brian) and Melissa K. Clemons; sister, Naomi K. Jordan (Tim) and three brothers, Chesley Clemons (JoAnn), Donnie Clemons (Joyce) and Jack Clemons (Louise).   He was blessed with eight grandchildren, Hayden Henderson, Isabella Clemons, Isaac Clemons, Maxton Green, Avery Moore, Ellie Moore and Charlotte Moore.

   In addition to his parents, Gene was also preceded in death by his sister, Judy C. Ross.

Funeral service 2:00 PM Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Kerby Knob Baptist Church. Burial to follow in the Kerby Knob Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jack, Donnie, Fonzer and C.C. Clemons, Brian Moore and Tim Jordan. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

