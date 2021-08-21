Vernon Truett, born in Bond, KY, August 23, 1934 to George Truett and Laura Davis Truett was called to eternal rest July 25, 2021.
Vernon married Jannette Singleton, August 1954 in Ohio, where he had gone to find work. He was 20, she was 15) and soon after was drafted in to the United States Army, where he was sent to Germany.
Eventually after his stint in the military and the birth of their children, Vernon and Jannette moved back to Kentucky.
During the working lifetime Vernon worked for the State Highway Road Department, the Jackson County Road Department and the Forest Service, running heavy equipment and building roads, many in the Daniel Boone National Forest.
Heeding Gods call on his life Vernon was ordained as a minister in 1974 and served God faithfully the rest of his life.
In July, 2009 Vernon married Betty Collins to whom he was married until his passing.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 53 years Jannette Singleton-Truett, one sister, Ruby Tincher and two sons, Eugene Truett and Glenn Truett.
Vernon is survived by 2 sisters, Mary Ruth Fite of Safety Harbor, Florida and Mae McBride of Morristown, TN; three children, James Vernon “Jim” Truett and his wife Sheila of London, KY, Glenda Sue Reck and her husband David of South Dakota, Roger Lee Truett and his wife Teresa of Annville; two grandchildren, William George “Bill” Truett and his wife Rachael, James Clinton “Jay” Truett and his wife Kay and six great grandchildren, Lorene, John Vernon, Noah James, Sara Grace, Leah Renea and Emma.
Funeral services were Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Harold Gilbert and Bro. Phillip “Worm” Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Roger & Jay Truett, Larry & Mike Estridge, Dave Reck and Marvin Carpenter. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
