Versel Jewell, age 88, of Hog Camp Branch Rd. Tyner, KY, Born October 11, 1931 passed away on May 2, 2020.
He was united in marriage to Fern (Fouch) Jewell on November 20, 1954 being married for 66 years.
He was survived by his wife Fern (Fouch) Jewell of Tyner, KY; His son Versel Jewell Jr. (Sheila) of Annville, KY, His daughter Minnie Ingram (Richard) of Annville, KY. One brother, Perry Jewell of Louisville, KY.
Grandchildren: Shannon Versel Jewell, David Jewell, Katie Gabbard (Matt), Patricia Morgan (Kenny), Christopher McQueen (Rachel), and Hannah Ingram.
Great Grandchildren: Rhema McQueen, Ephraim McQueen, Aamoriah McQueen, Minnie-Selah McQueen, Torah McQueen, Kallie Gabbard, Olivia Gabbard. Shannon Jewell, and Eden Jewell.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Kay Jewell, father – Taylor Jewell, mother – Sara Etta (McWhorter) Jewell, sister Minnie (Jewell) Garrett, sister – Violet Jewell, brother James Jewell, and brother Randell Jewell.
He was also preceded in death by five other siblings who passed away during infancy, a brother Lincoln (also known as Lank) Jewell, sister – Eva Mae (also known as Elvie) Jewell, brother – Oliver Jewell, brother Robert Jewell, brother Harry Wendell Jewell.
Versel had many jobs. He worked as a farmer, logger, coal miner, and janitor, but above all else he loved working with his horses and trading. What others saw as junk he saw as treasure. He was a strong leader in his family. He will be greatly missed. His sense of humor and quick witted comments will always be remembered. We take comfort in knowing his is with the lord and he is completely healed. He was born during the Great Depression. He lived a long, fulfilling, and happy life and during this time of the pandemic he went home to be with his lord and personal savior. Or as his daughter would say, “Going home to be with my Sweet Jesus.” “The dead in Christ shall rise first and we will forever be with the lord.”
Graveside funeral service and burial at Mt. Olivet Church of Christ Cemetery, Clay County, KY. On May 4th 2020 at 2 O’clock.
Officiating: Bro. Henry Lloyd Deaton
Singers: The Turbyfills and Hannah Ingram. Arrangements by Lakes Funeral Home McKee, KY.
Pallbearers: Richard Ingram, Shannon Jewell, Kenny Morgan, Chris McQueen, David Jewell, and Leon McQueen.
