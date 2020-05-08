Versel Jewell, age 88, of Hog Camp Branch Rd., Tyner, KY, born October 11, 1931 and passed away on May 2, 2020. He was united in marriage to Fern (Foutch) Jewell on November 20, 1954 being married for 66 years.
He was survived by his wife Fern (Foutch) Jewell, Tyner; his son Versel Jewell Jr. (Sheila) of Annville; his daughter Minnie Ingram (Richard) of Annville and by his brother Perry Jewell of Louisville. He was blessed with the following grandchildren, Shannon Versel Jewell, David Jewell, Katie Gabbard, Patricia Morgan, Christopher McQueen and Hannah Ingram and great grandchildren, Rhema McQueen, Ephraim McQueen, Aamoriah McQueen, Minnie-Selah McQueen, Torah McQueen, Kallie Gabbard, Olivia Gabbard, Shanon Jewell and Eden Jewell.
Versel was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Kay Jewell; father, Taylor Jewell; mother, Sara Etta (McWhorter) Jewell; sisters, Minnie (Jewell) Garrett, Violet Jewell and brothers, James Jewell and Randell Jewell.
Graveside service at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Bro. Henry Lloyd Deaton officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
