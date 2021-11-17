The Jackson County Veteran’s Monument and Memorial located in McKee, KY near McKee City Hall and Bond Memorial Park is in memory of and to honor the men and women of Jackson County that have served this great nation to preserve the freedom we enjoy today.
The Jackson County Veterans Memorial is a 5-sided pentagon shape representing the 5 branches of service; Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Marine and Air Force. The Monument is made up of Legacy Gray Granite posts and Black Supreme Granite Panels with etched monoliths.
Each pentagon corner has 4 panels and will contain 600 names. 6 panels were used to portray the history of our wars and conflicts and 2 panels were used to pay tribute the fallen, 5 panels show the history of the branches of service. This first Pentagon Shape will contain 3000 names when completed.
The Bronze Fallen Soldier Statue in the middle is a reminder of their fallen comrades and of sacrifice that has been made for us.
The Veterans Memorial Committee designed the memorial park and collected names of veterans to be honored for engraving. This Memorial honors those who died in service to their country and also pays tribute to all Jackson Countians who have served their country.
The memorial grounds are large enough for additional pentagon shaped monuments assuring future generations to be honored. The Jackson County Veterans Memorial Committee will collect names on continual bases and will add names when then have received enough to complete a panel.
How to Add a Name to the Memorial
The Jackson County Veterans Memorial Committee wants to give all Veterans the recognition they deserve. If you did not get your name or your family or friends name on the memorial as of yet please submit their DD214 form for the Veterans you know. We would like to honor all Jackson County Veterans.
To qualify to be honored on the memorial you must be honorably discharged and reside or have resided in Jackson County at some point in your life. If you have submitted names and still do not see them on the memorial it means that the committee was missing information. The committee must have the DD214 or official records with legible name, rank, date entered and date separated from service.
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce has made the Veterans Memorial Committee an honorary member. Thanks to dedication of Mike Stidham a web site http://jackchamber.org/jcvm.html has been completed with a list of all the veterans from Jackson County that are on the memorial. Go to the bottom of this page and click on the words “Veterans Memorial Index” to see listing of all names on the memorial. This is an interactive site where you can see a photograph of each panel on the memorial. If you cannot travel back home to Jackson County, we hope you can find your name or loved one’s name on this web site. Please look over this list and if you know of someone who needs to be honored please get a copy of their DD214 form and drop it off at the Jackson County Library in McKee or at JC Tec Industries in Annville or email it to 2015jcvm@gmail.com.
The collection of names and fund-raising efforts are an ongoing effort by the Jackson County Veteran Memorial Committee. Funds are needed for the etching of more names. improvements and the maintenance of the memorial. DD214 forms and/or donations can be sent to Jackson County Veterans Memorial, PO Box 1423, McKee, KY 40447. If you have questions call Judy Schmitt 606-364-2024.
The review committee must have all the information on the veteran before the veterans name can be submitted for engraving. This includes: Name, Rank, Branch of Services, Dates Served, and Birthday along with proof of living or have lived in Jackson County and an Honorable Discharge form DD 214. We would also like photos of the veterans in uniform for the Kiosk and book honoring the veterans. Submittal Form
If you have served or are a relative of someone who served you can get a copy of the discharge papers on line at Military Service Records at this Link: http://www.archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records/
Family of deceased members can go to the Jackson County Clerk’s office to see if their family has filled the DD214 or Kim Lakes at Lakes Funeral Home may be able to get the records. You must sign that they are the immediate family.
If your relatives served in the civil war you must provide some sort of proof like the mustard roll, Military Head Stone, Census records or other official documents.
Photos, information page and discharge papers can be dropped off at JC TEC Industries in Annville, Ky or mailed to JCVM, PO Box 1423 McKee, KY 40447 or emailed to 2015jcvm@gmail.com
Donations
If you are a loved one of military service members or if the military service and patriotism inspires you to bestow a special tangible thank you for their service you can make a contribute to the memorial.
Checks can be made out to the Jackson County Development Association/Veterans Memorial, PO Box 1423 McKee, KY 40447. Donations will be used to finish the current memorial, add new names in the future and maintain the memorial. Any help is appreciated.
The overall cost per name on the Monument is about $100.00. This includes the cost of the park construction, granite and engraving but does not include the future cost of maintenance.
A committee had been established made up of Veterans and Kiwanis Members to oversee the new memorial. The Veteran Memorial Committee would like to thank everyone who donated to the memorial and the Jackson County Jailer and inmates for helping to maintain it.
They thank you for your help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.