Vicki Kay Wilson was born March 25, 1960 in Madison County and departed this life Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington at the age of 61. She was the daughter of Vada (Shackleford) Hartsock of Tyner and of the late Robert Hartsock.
In addition to her mother, Vicki is also survived by two daughters, Regina (Ray) Bright of Knoxville, TN and Haley Parrett of Lexington; by a brother, Gary (Joyce) Hartsock of Tyner and by a sister, Pat (Herb) Hyden of Tyner. She was blessed with a special Nana’s boy Peyton Bishop.
Other than her father, Vicki was preceded in death by two siblings, Robert Hartsock and Midge Bishop.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Huff officiating. Burial to follow in the Hartsock Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
