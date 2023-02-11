Victoria Miller of McKee, Kentucky was born June 28, 1959 in Middletown, Ohio and departed this life Friday February 3, 2023 at her residence being 63 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Harold Monds and Cornella Roark of McKee, Kentucky.
Other than her mother Victoria is survived by three daughters; Amanda Miller (Robert Holsinger Jr.) Franklin, Ohio, Jamie Renea Miller; Cincinnati, Ohio and Cornella Michelle (Brian) Day, Franklin, Ohio and one son James Anthony Miller, Frankin, Ohio also by two siblings; Harold Monds Jr., McKee, Kentucky and Nannett Lewis of Waynesville, Ohio. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren; Brian Holsinger, Diasy Buckley, Jaylen Day, Madison Mitchell, Blake Mitchell, Jacob Day and Kristen Holsinger and one great granddaughter, Raylynn Cantrell.
Other than her Dad she is preceded in death by one brother Steve Turpin.
Funeral service for Victoria Miller 2:00 P.M. Monday February 6, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home
with Bro. Luther Collett officiating with burial in Rest Haven Cemetery in Mckee, Ky..
Visitation 11:00 AM Monday at Lakes Funeral Home.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangments.
