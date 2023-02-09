She was sixteen years old, beautiful, but broken. She possessed a contagious smile and crystal blue eyes that made this father want to take her home, give her a stable family to be a part of and love sufficient to make up for the years she lost. Caught in the middle of a bitterly brutal broken home with a father immersed in a life of crime and a mother who used words and psychological warfare as her choice of weapon, she represented child support dollars. She was unbound and was fortunate to be able to get away from that environment. She did not know me. She only knew that I was a man of faith and family because we were at a Christian youth event. She did not need me, my advice, or my intervention. She knew exactly what to do and was doing it to the best of her ability. In that moment, she needed someone to talk to. Someone to listen, venerate, and understand.
Life in present society has a way of silently normalizing a vicious, repetitive cycle of brokenness. Such circumstances are all too normal. Circumstances can define us and often do. Hope is found in the rare exceptions to circumstances. Many will emulate those who raised them in like fashion creating a fresh evolution of that same bitter cycle. Others will cultivate resolve and strength sufficient to overcome and triumph whether it be addiction, poverty, crime, or hardship. In both cases, where there is life, there is hope. Indeed, the fallenness of the world beckons mourning, but every exception deserves our celebration.
The young lady I encountered possessed holler wisdom beyond sixteen, earned and learned but not given. Only the Lord and I know her name and the three of us have a heart record of that conversation. Thankfully, she had another home to run to with a wonderful couple that I know and would entrust with my own children. Our conversation ended with laughter and hope. Her perseverance and determination to overcome her home life will keep her from being victimized by circumstance. I have never been more confident that I had encountered an exception to circumstance and that I had met a victim of a victory to come. God bless the exceptions.
