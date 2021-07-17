Vida (Robinson) Harrison was born August 22, 1937 in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the Reid Health Hospital in Richmond, IN at the age of 83. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence & Cora (Gabbard) Robinson.
Vida is survived by children, William Charles (Mary Beth) Gibbs and Katherine Gibbs of Brookville, IN, Lee Roy Gibbs and Peggy Sue (Rodney Lee) Crawley of Connersville, IN, Linda Lou Weaver (Louis Bretz) and Jennifer Adkins of McKee, Cora Mae (Bob) Lunsford of Laurel, IN, and Betty Ann (David) Archer of Hamilton, OH. She was blessed with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and also a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a sister, Charlene Neeley of Annville and two brothers, L.C. Robinson of Annville, and Roy Robinson both of London.
In addition to her parents, Vida was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Harrison; by her son and daughter in law, David Ray (Hazel) Gibbs and by her siblings, Ray Robinson, Boyd Robinson, Bessie Fox, Ruby Weaver, and Rose Ashorn.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Parrett officiating. Burial followed in the Harrison Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
