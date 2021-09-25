Vincent (Willard) Darrell Todd was born November 3, 1959 in New Castle, IN and departed this life Friday, September 10, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, at the age of 61. He was the son of the late Johnny W. Todd and Ollie June (McWhorter) Todd.
Darrell is survived by his loving wife, Sherry (Parsons) Todd of McKee and by the following children, Tobias Robinson, Tobin Robinson, Tamya Lynn Mays, Teri Robinson and Temperance Robinson all of McKee. He is also survived by a brother, Steven A. Todd & Pamela of Beattyville and by a sister, Virginia Carol Todd of Beattyville.
Darrell was a member of the New Zion Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Harris officiating. Burial to follow in the Todd Cemetery. Pallbearers: Zack Todd, Josh Todd, Dace Parsons, Jack Parsons, Mike Anderson and Ronnie Mays. Honorary pallbearers: Johnny Bean Todd, Danny Todd, Benny Sam Todd and James Parsons. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
