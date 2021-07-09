Viola Baker was born September 11, 1950 in Jackson County and departed this life Monday, June 28, 2021 at The Terrace Nursing & Rehab in Berea, at the age of 70. She was the daughter of the late Tommie & Mollie (Lainhart) Lakes.
Viola is survived by five children, Delphina (Victor) Browning and Tammy (James) King of Berea, Sandy (Mark) Harrison, Beverly (Tim) Adams and Bobby Baker all of Sand Gap. She is also survived by three siblings, Lloyd Lakes and Reba Mullins both of Sand Gap and Lena Garrett of Red Lick. Viola was blessed with ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Viola was also preceded in death by her husband, Jackie V. Baker and by two sisters, Betty Lois Adkins and Rosa Mae Lakes.
Viola was a member of the Kerby Knob Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 2, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Dwight Northern and Bro. Tim Adams officiating. Burial to follow in the Combs Cemetery.Pallbearers were Bobby Baker, Bradley Baker, Tanner Harrison, Aaron Adams, Luke Adams, Blake Browning. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
