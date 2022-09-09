Violet (Carrier) Bowman was born May 3, 1931, and departed this life Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, at the age of 91. She was the daughter of the late Herman & Verdie (Van Winkle) Carrier.
Violet was the mother of seven sons: Wayne (Kim), Rick (Crystal), Ken, Randall (deceased), Robert (Amy), Tim (Debbie) and Donald (Anita). She was the grandmother to ten grandchildren: Anthony Bowman, Beth Bowman, Jennifer Creech, Justin Bowman, Nick Bolton, Lucy Bowman, Kendal Bowman, Tyler Bowman, Victoria Wendt and Damon Bowman; thirteen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. She is survived by one brother, Foster Carrier.
In addition to her parents, Violet was also preceded in death by her husband, John Bowman; her son Randall; and by her sisters and brothers, Rowena Sallee, Alberta Johnson, Sudie Northern, Opal Northern, Bernadine Carrier, Geneva Dean, Ima Jean Carrier, Cecil Carrier, James Carrier, Ray Carrier, Letcher “Fotch” Carrier and Chester Carrier.
Violet loved her family, especially her boys. She loved going to church and worshiping the Lord. She also loved yard selling. Our loss is truly Heaven’s gain.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, September 5, 2022, at the Big Hill Holiness Church with Bro. Stevie Isaacs officiating. Burial will follow in the See Cemetery. Pallbearers: Kendal, Tyler, Anthony, Nick, Justin & John Jr. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
