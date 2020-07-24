Violet Cotton was born July 14, 1981 in Manchester and departed this life Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the age of 38. She was the daughter of Jimmy & Belinda (Brewster) Bryant of Tyner.
In addition to her parents, Violet is also survived by her husband, Nicholas Cotton of Tyner; her children, Samuel Cotton, Audrey Cotton and Haley Cotton all of Tyner; brother, Timothy Bryant (Yalonda Stephen) and sister, Kimberly Bryant (Domie Cotton). Other survivors include her grandmother, Zola Brewster; aunt, Patricia Bryant of Tyner; uncle, Anthony Brewster of McKee; nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn Cotton, Zoey Cotton, Cadence Bryant and Rilee Gabbard.
Violet was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jerome Brewster and uncle, Dwayne Brewster and father-in-law, Domie Cotton.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cotton Cemetery in Manchester. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
